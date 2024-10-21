PWLLHELI were denied a point in their Ardal North West clash against Nantlle Vale on Saturday.
It was honours even at 1-1 as the match drifted into stoppage time at Maes Dulyn with little to choose between the two teams.
But there was still time for 18-year-old forward Zac Pike to net the winner past Pwll keeper Morgan Jones in the 93rd minute.
Ashley Ainsworth had given the visitors the lead midway through the first half before Llion Griffiths replied before the break.
With Porthmadog in Welsh Cup action, Connah’s Quay Town missed an opportunity to draw level on points with the Traeth pacesetters when they were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Felinheli, who twice took the lead through Iwan Owen and Elis Williams.
Pascal Gomez bagged a brace for the hosts to earn a point.
Corwen were the biggest winners on the day, 7-0 winners at Cowny Borough whose sequence of defeats was extended to five league games.
Goals by Henry Evans (2) and Thomas Mann put them in a commanding position at the break and they went one better after the turnaround with strikes by Sam Henry, Harry Strong and substitute Robbie Williams (2).
St Asaph City took the points at Menai Bridge Tigers with three unanswered goals by Jake Walker, Sion Williams and James Williams.