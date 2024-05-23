BALA Town will head to Northern Ireland to take on the NIFL Premiership Champions Larne FC at Inver Park at the end of June, in preparation for their respective upcoming European campaigns.
The Lakesiders will take on their 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League opponents Larne FC, at their home of Inver Park on 29 June with a 3pm kick off.
Both clubs met in Larne's debut season in Europe, with the Northern Ireland outfit coming out on top with two 1-0 victories in both home and away legs.
Larne went on to make the third qualifying round following their impressive 3-2 aggregate win against Danish side AGF Aarhus, before being defeated by Portuguese club Pacos De Ferreira.
Larne are in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Rounds whilst Colin Caton’s men will compete in the UEFA Conference League Qualifying Rounds.
Further details surrounding the match will be available in due course.
This will be Bala’s ninth European campaign after many people had dismissed them before a ball had been kicked at the start of last season.
However, they stuck together throughout the campaign and achieved their goal on a return to Europe.
They failed to qualify for Europe last season after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the JD Cymru Premier Championship back in 2022-23.