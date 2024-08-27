BALA Town’s unbeaten start to the new JD Cymru Premier campaign continued with a hard-fought draw at Caernarfon on Bank Holiday Monday.
In a game of few clear-cut scoring chances with defenders on top, the Lakesiders will feel that this was a valuable point gained with the Oval hosts lacking a killer instinct in the final third on the day.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “It’s difficult with two games over the bank holiday weekend but you take that and not many will come here and get points.
“We’ve done really well. You look at their resources, they’ve taken players off us and you can’t compete.
“So it’s a good point and we were well worthy of a draw.”
A scrappy first half saw little in the way of fluid attacking play with both sides struggling to get going.
Louis Robles, for Bala, did well to reclaim the ball after being dispossessed in the hosts’ box, but his effort on goal trickled into the hands of home keeper Stephen McMullan.
The hosts thought they should have been awarded a penalty just after the half hour mark when Morgan Owen powered into the area from the right and fell to the ground under Alex Downe’s challenge.
The Cofi Army demanded a spot kick but referee Mark Petch waved play on.
Owen then forced Bala shotstopper Joel Torrance into a fine save after a flowing Caernarfon move.
The hosts bossed the second half and Paulo Mendes should have done better with a far post header that was easily gathered by Torrance on the hour after good work by Joe Faux.
Zack Clarke then combined with fellow substitute Louis Lloyd but his effort was once again too close to the Bala keeper.
The majority of the near 1,000 Oval crowd were adamant that they should have been given another penalty when Marc Williams seemed to be dragged to the ground after Torrance failed to gather a deflected effort by Clarke but the ref was uninterested.
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies said: “First half there was nothing in it with both sides cancelling each other out again.
“We weren’t brave enough on the ball. We knew what they were going to do.
“We gave the boys freedom to play but they didn’t do that.
“We talked about it at half time and I thought we were much better in the second half and totally dominated.
“There was only one team going to win it. It’s obvious they’ve settled for a draw in the second half. We really pushed for it but they had everyone behind the ball and it was difficult to break them down.
“We needed a bit more quality in the final third.”