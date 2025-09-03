Connah’s Quay Nomads 1 Bala Town 3
JD Cymru Premier
BALA produced their best performance of the season to run out deserved winners at Cae y Castell on Tuesday evening in a rearranged fixture against Connah’s Quay Nomads.
After an early chance was blazed over the bar by Bala’s Dominic McGiveron, the hosts bossed possession in the first 10 minutes without troubling Joel Torrance in goal.
But they began to pose more of a threat as the half wore on with Callum Bratley and Rhys Hughes just off target with decent efforts.
The closest they came to a breakthrough was on the stroke of half time when Hughes’ dangerous cross was palmed away by Torrance, the keeper quickly getting back to his feet to divert Noah Edwards’ follow-up attempt out for a corner.
Just as they did in the first half, the Lakesiders nearly scored from the whistle when Olamide Ibrahim struck an instinctive effort from long range which had home keeper Kit Margetson scrambling to his left to save.
Bala thought they had taken the lead on 53 minutes when Will Bell met Nathan Burke’s free kick with a bullet header but the assistant raised his flag for offside.
But there was no denying them five minutes later, Ibrahim with a sublime through ball to Hussein Mehasseb down the right and the Egyptian finishing with aplomb from a tight angle.
And they doubled their advantage moments later when John Owen showed his strength to win possession and fizzed a ball to Jacob Tarasenko.
The Australian still had a lot to do on the edge of the area but he fired his shot into the top corner with some venom.
Mehasseb nearly made it 3-0 when he pounced on a defensive mistake, his effort headed off the line by Ben Nash.
But Mahesseb is a rich vein of form and his effort from just outside of the area took a deflection past Margeston on 64 minutes to make it three goals by the Lakesiders in the space of six minutes and a fifth goal for Mahesseb in six games.
Substitute Dan Roberts scored with his first touch to make it 3-1, forcing the ball home at the back post following a corner on 68 minutes and the same player sent a looping header just over the bar as the hosts pushed for more reward.
They created a couple of openings but Bala held on for a deserved victory.
Bala boss Steve Fisher said: “Superb win, any win is a great win isn’t it?
“We’ve gone to two tough away games in the space of four, five days and picked up six points. We’ve got to be happy.”
On moving up to second in the table he added: “Means nothing now, five games in. It’s nice to be there but let’s have a look at it after 10, 12 games and see where we are then. But we’ve started really well.
“We’ve got an unbelievable set of lads in that dressing room. If you go back to five weeks ago we had four players signed on. We’ve had a total rebuild.
“For the lads to come in, bond so quickly and gel together it’s just great to watch.
“The unity in the dressing room in just superb and sometimes that takes you a long way.”
