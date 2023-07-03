Bala Town Football Club have announced that Kieran Smith will pick up the armband and be their new club captain following Chris Venables’ departure to Penybont United.
Smith, who surpassed Ashley Morris as the Lakesiders’ record appearance maker last season, takes over the skipper role after two spells spanning 10 years at Maes Tegid.
He beat Morris’ record of 161 games back in February. Smith made his first appearance for Bala at Prestatyn Town shortly after joining the club in August 2013, and stayed at Maes Tegid for four years.
Just a few months after scoring the winning goal against The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final in April 2017, handing the Lakesiders the trophy for the first time in our history, he moved to New Zealand; joining Tasman United FC alongside former Lakesider Rob Pearson.
However his time out in New Zealand was short lived as he re-joined the Town in January 2018, where he has been ever since.