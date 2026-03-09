THE final of the KO Cup in the Dolgellau & District Pool League will be between Garth Gangsters and Torrent Hustlers, and they will also contest the Shield Final.
On Sunday, Hustlers entertained Royal A in the semi-final 2nd leg, defending a 6-4 advantage from the 1st leg.
The match went the full distance, Torrent winning the last frame of the day to tie things up at 5-5, giving the hosts an 11-9 aggregate victory at the Cross Keys.
Hustlers were never in front on the day but Dion Jones and Sean Jones won the doubles frame to get the draw and a place in the final, the game being 4-4 after the eight singles.
Dion and Elfyn Dafydd notched up two frames each for Hustlers.
Bobby Griffith won twice for Royal A, also partnering George Chapman to win the first doubles frame, but to no avail as Hustlers made it through.
Garth Gangsters had a much easier passage to the final winning their semi-final 2nd leg 9-1 at Royal B, after claiming the 1st leg, Royal B unable to raise a team.
Kieran Roberts, Sion Wilkes and Keith Maiden had two wins apiece for the visitors.
The final of the Shield, Garth v Hustlers is at the Fairbourne Golf Club this Sunday, 15 March 1.
