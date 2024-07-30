BALA Town geared up for the start of their domestic season with a 1-1 draw at Bootle FC on Saturday.
The Lakesiders will look to put the disappointment of their first qualifying round UEFA Conference League exit behind them when they take on JD Cymru North outfit Ruthin Town in the second round of the Nathaniel MG Cup at the Memorial Playing Fields on Friday (7.45pm kick-off).
Colin Caton’s men produced a positive performance at the Berry Street Garage Stadium and were denied a win by two excellent saves by Bucks keeper Tony Thompson.
There was little to choose between the two teams early on, the Northern Premier League West hosts going close on a couple of occasions with efforts by Ben Hodkinson and Will Bell which found the sidenetting.
Both sides showed more attacking intent as the first half progressed and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 35th minute when Naim Arsan’s deflected shot deceived Thompson in goal.
But their lead was shortlived as Hodkinson’s intended cross somehow crept into the back of the net three minutes later.
Bootle, who featured former Lakesiders Sean Smith, Anthony Miley, Jonny Spittle and Will Bell, shaped up as the sharper side as the second half got underway as they looked to take the game to Bala.
But it was the visitors who nearly regained the lead when Thompson produced a magnificent stretched save to keep the match level.
At the other end, Bootle had a chance as Michael Burkey made a good run with the ball at his feet to the edge of the Bala Town box, but he failed to keep his shot down and it flew over the Dodge Kop bar.
Both sides had their chances as the game opened out but it was Bala who went closest again when substitute Osebi Abadaki brought the best out of Thompson again, the keeper tipping the shot on to the post and to safety.
Friday evening’s opponents will offer a different threat with Ruthin having announced a number of signings ahead of the contest.
Ruthin, who beat Queens Park 4-2 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday with goals by Harry Martin and new signings Jack Edwards (2) and Matty Williams.
Edwards makes the move from Chirk as does attacker Josh Evans.
Brothers Ryan and Matty Williams also make the move from Ardal North East side Chirk AAA and will shore up the defence whilst midfielder Ryan Davies links up with Ruthin from Cefn Albion.