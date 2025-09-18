THE Central Wales Auto Club held their Autumn Trial in the hills above Llangunllo and with the threat of a forecast monsoon arriving most riders managed to get two laps done before the heavens opened, writes E A Bates.
Luckily it didn’t affect the sections too much with Llanidloes’ Hugo Jervis securing the experts class three marks ahead of Llandrindod Wells’ Josh Hill.
In the Intermediate class host club rider, David Brick just got the better of Brecon’s Lynn Davies by one mark to win the class with Adrian Jervis of Llanidloes taking third.
The clubman route proved very competitive with a close finish between Old Radnor’s Scott Brookes winning the class on 14 equalled by best twin shock rider Bridgend’s Jamie Lamin and just one ahead of son Marvin who took the youth class win.
Bishop Castle’s Nick Wolley on his mighty Ariel won the Sportsman route ahead of Ian Davies.
