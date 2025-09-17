THE International Six Days Enduro is the pinnacle of the motorcycle enduro calendar and this year’s 99th edition held in Bergamo, Italy saw a host of local riders take part with Rhayader’s Alex Walton representing Britain in the four-man senior Trophy team and despite carrying a shoulder injury helped the team to 7th place overall.
Llandrindod Wells’ Sam Davies formed part of the trio that made up the British Junior team finishing 8th over the week.
Both Trophy and Junior team classes were dominated by the host country teams.
Leominster’s Katie Walker in her first six days represented Britain in the women’s trophy team which came in fifth place behind a dominant USA team.
In the club team competition Llanidloes’ Hafren Dirt Bike Club team of Rees Jones, Charlie Chater and Tristan Young finished the week in an impressive 10th place overall and the best British club team.
Just behind was the Wales A team finishing in 14th place being led home by Builth Wells’ Tom Wright backed by Llanbister’s Shaun Buchan and Newport’s Jack Heath while the Wales B team were close behind in 20th place with Cross Gates’ Kris Price the top performer with team mates Penybont’s Jack Probert and Carmarthen’s Carwyn Rosser.
This was all the more impressive considering there were over 150 club teams entered.
