BALA Town Football Club have announce the signing of former Cymru Under 19s midfielder Liam Higgins after he departed the Everton Academy.
The Wrexham born Higgins joined Everton Academy in December 2017 at the age of 15 and went on to feature for Everton's Under 18s side in 2019 as a first year scholar.
The 21 year old featured in all of the Under 18s Premier League games in the 2020-21 season up until the winter break, having then suffered a serious hamstring injury which kept him out until the final two games of the season.
Higgins saw his scholarship extended in June 2021 for a third year, but only featured three times off the bench in the following season.
Two more contracts were signed by Higgins in 2022 and 2023 which kept him at the Toffees until this past summer.
Liam will wear the number 15 shirt for the Town.
The move follows Naim Arsan departure from Maes Tegid earlier this month.
Full back Arsan joined the Lakesiders in June 2022 after departing fellow Cymru Premier side Newtown and made 82 competitive appearances while also scoring six goals, the majority coming from free kicks.
He left Maes Tegid in search of regular first team football and has now joined up with Runcorn Linnets in the Northern Premier League - West Division.