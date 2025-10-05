Cardiff Met 2 Bala Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
BALA ‘huffed and puffed’ in their battle against Cardiff Met and Storm Amy on Saturday but it was the hosts who got to grips with the very tricky conditions at Cyncoed to run out deserved winners.
With the wind at their backs in the first half, The Archers took the lead on 13 minutes when Harri John’s effort from the edge of the area was blocked.
The ball fell kindly to Ryan Reynolds to fire first time from the same distance into the bottom corner giving Bala keeper Joel Torrance no chance.
Yande Mwandwe tested Torrance again with a 20-yard curler, the keeper diving well to his right to collect the ball.
But the Lakesiders fell further being on 25 minutes in somewhat unfortunate and comical circumstances.
Torrance’s attempted punt downfield from the edge of his area caught the wind and the ball changed direction and came speeding back towards him.
It bounced on the edge of the area and looped towards goal with Torrance and the Bala back line back tracking.
Lassana Mendes tried desperately to clear the danger but his header sailed over Torrance into the back of the net.
Reynolds sent an effort agonisingly wide after space to shoot opened up for him whilst Mwandwe also had an effort blocked.
Bala’s best moment came late in the half when Olamide Ibrahim’s curling effort with the outside of his boot was comfortably gathered by home keeper Sam Seager.
The visitors were expecting to offer more of a goalscoring threat after the break with the elements to their advantage but they were unable to get Storm Amy on their side.
Hussein Mehasseb nearly added to his five-goal tally in the league with a header that drifted wide whilst Ibrahim’s attempt from just outside the box was also off target.
At the other end, Mwandwe had a glorious opportunity to make it 3-0 when he latched on to Reynolds’ inviting ball to the far post but directed his downwards header beyond the post.
Bala’s day was summed up when a late corner by Louis Hall landed on the bar and out to safety.
Bala boss Steve Fisher commented on the tricky conditions to play in: “I think it was a big factor but I think they managed the conditions better than we did on the day.
“It proved to be the decisive element that won them the game.”
He added: “I think we huffed and puffed. I’ve just said to the boys in the dressing room that we’ve set ourselves quite a high bar in the first eight to 10 games of the season and we didn’t live up to that today, nowhere near it.”
