BALA Town’s bid to get back into the Novira Cymru Premier at the first time of asking will begin with an away match against Bangor City 1876 on Saturday, 1 August.
They will then welcome former manager Colin Caton back to Maes Tegid when they take on Ruthin Town in their second game of the Novira Cymru North season the following Friday.
Full fixtures (subject to change): Bangor City 1876 (A) - 01/08/26 | 2:30pm; Ruthin Town (H) - 07/08/26 | 7:45pm; Penrhyncoch (A) - 15/08/26 | 2:30pm; Gresford Athletic (H) - 21/08/26 | 7:45pm; Rhyl 1879 (A) - 28/08/26 | 7:45pm; Newtown (H) - 31/08/26 | 2:30pm; Porthmadog FC (A) - 05/09/26 | 2:30pm; Denbigh Town (A) - 11/09/26 | 7:45pm; Mold Alexandra (H) - 25/09/26 | 7:45pm; Caersws (A) - 03/10/26 | 2:30pm; Buckley Town (H) - 09/10/26 | 7:45pm; CPD Llanuwchllyn (A) - 24/10/26 | 2:30pm; Brickfield Rangers (A) - 31/10/26 | 2pm; Guilsfield (H) - 06/11/26 | 7:45pm; Holyhead Hotspur (A) - 21/11/26 | 2pm; Caersws (H) - 27/11/26 | 7:45pm; Gresford Athletic (A) - 05/12/26 | 2pm; Penrhyncoch (H) - 19/12/26 | 2pm; CPD Llanuwchllyn (H) - 26/12/26 | 2pm; Porthmadog FC (H) - 02/01/27 | 2pm; Holyhead Hotspur (H) - 22/01/27 | 7:45pm; Guilsfield (A) - 06/02/27 | 2pm; Brickfield Rangers (H) - 12/02/27 | 7:45pm; Ruthin Town (A) - 20/02/27 | 2pm; Bangor City 1876 (H) - 11/03/27 | 7:45pm; Mold Alexandra (A) - 20/03/27 | 2pm; Denbigh Town (H) - 26/03/27 | 2pm; Newtown (A) - 03/04/27 | 2:30pm; Rhyl 1879 (H) - 09/04/27 | 7:45pm; Buckley Town (A) - 17/04/27 | 2:30pm
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