BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Abermule in their first home MMP Central Wales League North fixture of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.
Played on the impeccable Wern Mynach surface under blazing hot conditions, the visitors took the lead through Nathan Gray’s penalty on the stroke of half time.
On the back of their 1-0 victory at Berriew the previous week, the Magpies were playing with confidence but fell further behind when substitute Nathan Ashley doubled their tally just before the hour mark.
The hosts had their chances to get back into it, Leo Green seeing an effort chalked off for offside and the same player missing a penalty on 58 minutes.
Barmouth will look to get back to winning ways when head to Cae Marian this Saturday to take on Dolgellau Reserves.
Dolgellau’s unbeaten start to the season was ended on Saturday, hosts Forden United producing the goods to run out 4-1 winners.
Jake O’Donnell (2) and Joshua Lenc put the hosts in a commanding position before Jamie Jones a fighting chance with a reply before the break.
But and thoughts of a comeback were dashed when O’Donnell completed his hat-trick nine minutes into the new half.
Goals by James Faulks and Rhys Langley against Welshpool Town ensured early leaders Llanfyllin Town maintained their winning start to the campaign whilst Four Crosses secured their first win of the league season in some style with eight unanswered goals against visitors Dyffryn Banw, Lewis Birch (3), George Lloyd (2), Robert Weir, Ben Sims and Jordan Dean the scorers.
Leo Jones, Tom Halliday, Jack Williams and substitute Rob Hartshorn netted for Montgomery Town in their comfortable 5-0 win at Trewern United whilst Waterloo Rovers overcame Bishops Castle Town 2-1 thanks to Owain Richards’ late winner.
