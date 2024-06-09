BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United enjoyed a golf day and award presentation after a decent end to their Central Wales North league campaign.
The Magpies amassed 22 points in 28 outings after a difficult start to the season which showed potential for the forthcoming campaign.
Barmouth have arranged seven pre-season friendlies all to be held at their Wern Mynach ground.
They kick off with the visit of Wolverhampton-based Warstones Wanderers Football Club who operate in the West Midlands League Division One on Saturday, 29 June with a 2.30pm kick off.
Next up, North Wales Coast West League Premier Division side Penrhyndeudraeth head to Wern Mynach on Wednesday, 3 July (7.30pm) before Ardal North West outfit Nantlle Vale make the trip on Saturday, 6 July (2.30pm).
Nefyn United pose the next test seven days later on Saturday, 13 July (2.30pm) before Llanystymdwy in midweek on Wednesday, 17 July (7pm).
The two final fixtures are Four Crosses on Saturday, 17 July (12pm) and Caernarfon Town Under 19s the following Tuesday, 23 July (7pm).