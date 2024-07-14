BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United FC have paid tribute to a club legend who sadly passed away last week.
A minute’s silence was held in memory of Ivor Evans before the Magpies’ pre-season friendly against Nefyn United at the Wern Mynach on Saturday.
Ivor began his senior playing days at a very early age in the 1950s and continued to do so into the late 1970s is his 40s and regularly attended matches down at the Wern.
The Club sent its sincere condolences to all of Ivor's family and close friends at this sad time.
Tributes posted online included: “R.I.P Ivor Evans. A great man, a true gentleman and BDFC legend. Will be missed by many.”
Ivor won many awards during his time with Barmouth.
Ifor Evans - Honours: Cambrian Coast Challenge Cup 1947-48 winners, Cambrian Coast League 1949-50 runners up; Mid Wales League Cup 1949-50 runners up, Cambrian Coast League 1951-52 winners, Cambrian Coast Cup 1952-53 winners, Cambrian Coast League 1953-54 winners, Cambrian Coast Cup 1955-56 runners up, North Wales Amateur Cup 1955-56 winners, Cambrian Coast League 1956-57 runners up, Cambrian Coast League Cup 1956-57 winners, Cambrian Coast Challenge Cup 1956-57 winners, Cambrian Coast League 1957-58 runners up, Cambrian Coast League Cup 1957-58 winners, Cambrian Coast Challenge Cup 1957-58 runners up, Cambrian Coast League Cup 1959-60 winners, Cambrian Coast Challenge Cup 1960-61 runners up.