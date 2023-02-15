DOLGELLAU picked up a big win and a deserved three points on the balance of play at Penycae in the Ardal League North East on Saturday, the first of two games over the weekend.
Veteran keeper Darren Andrews was largely untroubled with the Dolgellau rear guard coping admirably with whatever Penycae threw at them.
Going forward, Dol had so many chances and could, and should, have scored more.
The Wasps took the lead through Wil Gruffydd on 47 minutes but the home side equalised moments later through Eric Durnell.
Dol kept pressing and got their reward on the hour through Gruffydd again, who was a stand-out performer along with Rob Evans, Rob John Kimberley and Dion James.
Gruffydd said: "The lads needed this result and it has raised the confidence of everyone in the team.
"It was a difficult game but we managed it well especially in the second half.
"I am now well settled in the team and happy to have scored two goals to win the game, especially for Ows' last game. Looking forward to the rest of the season."
Rob John said: "It was important to get the win after a difficult run.
"It was always going to be a tough game but credit to everyone for fighting well and controlling the game effectively when needed.
"All in all it was a solid away performance. It was also important to get the win for Ows in his last match.
"We hope we can build momentum and carry it into next week's game against Caersws."
Dolgellau, who fielded five players who started the league game 24 hours earlier, were beaten 6-0 by Newtown AFC Development in the Central Wales FA Senior Challenge Cup on Sunday.
With Owain Williams announcing his decision to step down as first team manager the evening before, it was a tough afternoon against the promising talent of Newtown.
But it was an opportunity for several of Dolgellau’s reserve team players to have continuity with their match fitness and to represent the first team.