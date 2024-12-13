The New Saints 0 Panathinaikos 2
UEFA Conference League - league phase
BLAENAU Ffestiniog’s Sion Bradley and Leo Smith of Porthmadog featured in The New Saints’ valiant 2-0 defeat against Greek giants Panathinaikos on Thursday evening.
Realistically, the JD Cymru Premier champions needed to take a point and win their last match to keep their hopes alive but the visitors were too strong for the Saints, who had their moments going forward.
However, they were pushed on the back foot for long spells with keeper Connor Roberts pulling off a number of impressive saves.
Both local players joined the action as second half substitutes in front on a bumper crowd of nearly 6,000 fans at Shrewsbury Town’s New Meadow ground and former Caernarfon Town favourite Bradley said: “It was another good experience for us, I think we’ve had a few of those this year now.
“It’s great to play against players like that and a team with the history they have.
“It was a big experience and we all enjoyed it.”
With Panathinaikos also needing points to improve their chances of qualifying it was always going to be difficult for the Saints against the Athens-based side have won the Greek title 20 times and reached the European Cup final in 1971.
After a relatively quiet start to the contest, the visitors took the lead on the quarter hour mark when Filip Đuričić rifled the ball home from close range after the initial effort had been parried by Roberts.
At the other end, Jordan Williams, Ben Clark and Josh Daniels threatened an equaliser but the visitors nearly doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Willian Arão’s header from a free-kick cleared the crossbar.
They went close again through Sverrir Ingason and Tasos Bakasetas who were both denied by Roberts.
The visitors dominated the opening exchanges of the second period and Giorgos Vagiannidis was denied by brilliant defending by Daniels, who cleared the ball to prevent an almost certain goal just before the hour.
But the visitors found the back of the net five minutes later when Fotis Ioannidis converted from the penalty spot, following a foul just inside the penalty area.
Credit to TNS they didn’t let their heads drop and went in search of a lifeline with Clark forcing a save out of Drągowski .
Roberts was then called in action again with a dive at the feet of Ioannidis, with the visitors looking to put the game to bed.
Approaching the final 15 minutes, Rory Holden ran out of steam, surrounded by Panathinaikos players inside the opposition penalty area.
The busy Roberts again prevented a third goal, as Daniel Mancini unleashed a powerful strike, with the match heading towards the final 10 minutes.
Continuing to press, the hosts were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, when Danny Davies was pulled down but Declan McManus couldn’t get past Drągowski, who clutched the ball from beneath the crossbar.
With four added minutes at the end of the match, the high-energy encounter continued right to the end with both teams going close, but with no more goals, the visitors were the happier come the final whistle.
TNS still have a slim chance of progressing if results go their way and they beat Slovenian side NK Celje on matchday 6.