BALA Town’s JD Cymru Premier match against Gwynedd rivals Caernarfon Town tonight has been postponed due to a frozen Maes Tegid pitch.
Due to the weather conditions, JD Cymru Premier officials had requested a pitch inspection at 3.15pm today and the news filtered through soon afterwards that the pitch was not safe to play on.
It’s the third time that the fixture has been called off after the first attempt was abandoned on New Year’s because of the worsening weather conditions and a late postponement called on Friday evening due to icy conditions.
A new date will be confirmed in due course for a fixture that could have a big say in who finishes in the top six at the end of Phase One.