CAERNARFON Town’s Richard Davies have been shortlisted for the JD Cymru Premier’s manager of the month award for January.
Caernarfon players Josh Lock and Adam Davies and Bala Town’s Osebi Abadaki are also up for the player’s award.
The fans’ vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.
It was a perfect January for Richard Davies as Caernarfon claimed three wins from three games. After completing Phase One with victories over Bala Town and Flint Town United, the Cofis made an impressive start to the Championship Conference by once again defeating Bala Town away from home.
Also nominated are Lee Fowler (Flint Town United) and Tony Pennock (Haverfordwest County).
Player’s award:
Although January proved to be a difficult month for Bala Town with three defeats from their four league games, Osebi Abadaki contributed two goals and an assist to double his goal tally for the season. The 33-year old will have an important role to play for his side in the Championship Conference.
Adam Davies, 28, scored twice for Caernarfon Town during January with both goals coming against Bala Town at the start and at the end of the month. Davies also added an assist with his goal in the 3-1 victory last weekend.
Following his arrival on loan from The New Saints in the January transfer window, Josh Lock has made an immediate impression at the Oval with three goals in his opening three games for his new club. Still only 21 years old, Lock now has seven league goals in the current season.
It was a positive month for Ben Ahmun and his Haverfordwest County side as the summer signing from Pontypridd United scored four goals and added two assists to his season stats, helping his side to ten points during January.