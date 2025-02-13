Caernarfon Town 0 The New Saints 1
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference
CAERNARFON’S four-match unbeaten run was ended by champions The New Saints on Tuesday evening.
Adam Wilson’s 21st minute goal was all that separated the sides in a tight contest at The Carling Oval.
Craig Harrison’s men made it eight wins in a row as they took another big step towards clinching their 17th JD Cymru Premier title but the Canaries showed plenty of fight and determination and had a couple of strong shouts for penalties waved away.
Town manager Richard Davies said: “It was a pretty scrappy affair. I couldn’t ask more from my players, the desire and effort was unbelievable.”
The visitors created the first chance when Ryan Brobbel’s free-kick from the left found the head of Danny Davies on the edge of the six-yard box, but the defender’s header was saved by Ben Hughes at point-blank range.
They continued to press and made the breakthrough on 21 minutes when Wilson picked up the ball in midfield and strode forward to the edge of the box to fire past Hughes.
At the other end, Adam Davies created space for himself in the box to shoot but his effort lacked power and was comfortably gathered by TNS keeper Connor Roberts before the hosts felt they should have been awarded a penalty when the ball struck Danny Redmond’s arm from a corner but the ref waved play on.
There was another penalty shout early in the second half when Davies was brought down by Redmond but the ref deemed that the foul had been committed just outside of the area.
Louis Lloyd found the sidenetting with a free kick as Town tried to get back on level terms but clear-cut chances were few and far between and TNS held on for the win.