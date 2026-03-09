Rhyl 1879 1–2 Caernarfon Town JD Welsh Cup Semi-Final
CAERNARFONTown booked their place in the JD Welsh Cup final for the first time in the club’s long and proud history after a hard‑earned 2–1 victory over Rhyl 1879 at the Blue Turtle Arena in Colwyn Bay on Sunday.
Backed by a vocal crowd of more than 2,000, the tie began cagily. Rhyl, organised and disciplined, sat deep to frustrate their top‑flight opponents, limiting Caernarfon to half-chances and ensuring the first half never fully ignited.
Richard Davies’ side came out transformed after the break, with Sion Bradley pushed into a more advanced role that immediately gave the Canaries extra spark. The breakthrough arrived on 50 minutes when Bradley Young reacted quickest to a corner, stabbing home from close range—his fourth goal in three games.
Rhyl almost hit back instantly, Archie Jones glancing a header towards the far corner, only for Connor Roberts to produce a superb fingertip save.
Caernarfon then began to stretch the play, moving the ball with greater urgency. Rio Owen fired narrowly over after a slick move down the right, while man‑of‑the‑match Danny Gossett sent a dipping free-kick just over the bar.
Their pressure told again on 73 minutes. Young combined smartly with Josh Lock before squaring for substitute Zack Clarke, who tapped into an empty net.
Rhyl, to their credit, refused to fold. Ben Lightfoot unleashed a stunning strike deep into stoppage time to set up a tense finale, and a late far‑post header drifted agonisingly wide before the referee brought the evening to an end—to the delight of the travelling Cofi Army.
Caernarfon now head to Rodney Parade on Sunday, 12 April, where they will face Flint Town United in one of their biggest cup games in their history.
