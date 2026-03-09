Prestatyn Town 0 Porthmadog 0
Lock Stock Ardal North West
FIVE weeks is a long time for any club to be unable to kick a ball in anger. Thus was Port`s fate lately, writes Treflyn Jones.
In fact, due to a prolonged spell of inclement weather, Port did not play a single match during the month of February, so it was a great relief for players and supporters alike to get some action on Saturday as Porthmadog battled out a goalless draw, albeit on a very poor playing surface at Bastion Gardens.
The game was a dour affair in which both teams understandably had to resort to much Route One stuff as it was so difficult to play attractive, constructive football in such conditions.
Long clearances from defence on the volley were often the order of the day so as not to risk bad bounces that could lead to defensive slip-ups.
Port thought they had got their noses in front on the 15 minute mark when a strong left foot drive by Danny Brookwell was parried by keeper Adam Reid into the path of Rhys Alun who netted from close range.
However, the ‘goal’ was ruled out for off-side. A surprising decision as it took longer than the usual split-second for Rhys to reach the rebound.
There was little else of note to report from the first half as both teams defended well but Port keeper Josh Cooke was forced to make a fine one-handed save to thwart a curling left foot shot from a Prestatyn attacker. At the break, 0-0 it remained.
The second period was a somewhat brighter affair as both teams threw at least some caution to the wind in search of that elusive goal and Town`s Adam Reid gradually found himself the busier of the two custodians.
Early on in the half, Reid did well to smother a Sam Reynolds header from a Brookwell free kick and a fine weaving run by Osian Evans culminated in a shot which flashed past the far post with Reid stranded.
Town’s Jake Walker became a constant threat as the half wore on and Port supporters had their hearts in their mouths when he skilfully deceived three defenders in the Port box before shooting too tamely into Cooke’s grateful arms.
Mid way through the half Port turned up the heat and and earned several corners as they increased the pressure on the Town goal.
Then, during a swift counter, Gruff John found Osian Evans in space but his powerful shot was very well saved by Reid.
The game drifted into injury time when Osian Evans floated a very inviting high cross onto the head of Jonny Bravo but his close range header was disappointingly headed past Adam Reid`s upright. It ended goalless.
Port had the lion`s share of chances but in terms of possession it was pretty even-stevens.
It was great to see Math Jones back in the fold after a long injury lay-off and nice to see the name of 17 year old Hari Clishem-Price on the substitute list.
Next Saturday, Port welcome St Asaph City to Y Traeth in a league encounter with a 2.30pm kick-off.
The Saints are bottom of the table with one win and three draws in 20 outings.
