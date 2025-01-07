CAERNARFON Town have announced that Swansea City goalkeeper Ben Hughes has joined the on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Hughes has been with the Swans since the summer of 2021, having joined from Chippenham Town, and is a Wales youth international in football and futsal.
He signed a first professional deal in 2022 and has featured for the club’s under-18s and under-21s sides.
The Canaries made the move to bolster their squad after confirming that goalkeeper Stephen McMullan had been recalled from his loan by his parent club, Fleetwood Town.
McMullan joined the Cofis last summer and was an integral part of their European adventure, starring in the penalty shoot-out victory in Belfast over the Crusaders, saving two spot kicks and scoring one of his own as they won on penalties.
The club posted: “Stephen has been excellent for us this season and we feel sure he will excel in the professional game. Thank you and good luck Stephen!”
Town manager Richard Davies has also added another player to the ranks with Josh Locke joining on loan from The New Saints until the end of the season.
Lock has just turned 21 and can play in midfield and in attack and has been playing for Newtown in the Cymru Premier League this season.