CAERNARFON Town boss Richard Davies has been named JD Cymru Premier manager of the month for January.
It was a perfect January for the Canaries who claimed three wins from three games.
After completing Phase One with victories over Bala Town and Flint Town, the Cofis made an impressive start to the Championship Conference by once again defeating Bala away from home.
The player of the month was Ben Ahmun after a positive month for his Haverfordwest County side as the summer signing from Pontypridd scored four goals and added two assists to his season stats, helping his side to ten points.
Colwyn Bay’s Michael Wilde was JD Cymru North manager of the month as they continued to keep the pressure on league leaders Airbus UK Broughton.
The player of the month award went to Llandudno’s Mark Cadwallader who scored five goals, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Ruthin Town.