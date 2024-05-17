CAERNARFON Town have announced that Wales Timber Solutions will be the club’s shirt sponsors for the next two seasons.
Chairman Paul Evans explains why the deal is a first of its kind for the club: “Firstly, we want to thank everyone at Wales Timber Solutions for showing such confidence in the club.
“We believe that our brand is unique in Wales and to have a local based company that is so well respected in their industry backing us in this way is a huge boost to everyone at Caernarfon Town Football Club.
“This partnership is a first for us as a club as Wales Timber Solutions will be sponsoring all our sides, all through the Academy, in addition to the first team.
“This is something we have been looking to do for many years and to have all our age groups wearing exactly the same kit as our first team squad will further enhance our professionalism.
“This is a very proud day for us as a club and we look forward to a successful partnership with Wales Timber Solutions.”
Wales Timber Solutions are a timber frame and web beams manufacturing company based in Ffestiniog.
They are a family run business and with more than 35 years expertise in both traditional building methods and timber frame construction.