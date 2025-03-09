CAERNARFON Town boss Richard Davies has been shortlisted for the JD Cymru Premier manager of the month award.
‘Fish’ picked up the accolade in January and his team’s achievements during February has seen him included in the three-man list again.
The fans’ vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.
February was headlined for Caernarfon Town with a 3-2 victory over Penybont as Davies’ side bounced back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders The New Saints.
The month began with a credible 1-1 draw against Haverfordwest County as the Cofis remain in fourth place heading into March.
Also nominated are Lee Fowler (Flint Town United) and Craig Harrison (The New Saints)
Victories over Briton Ferry Llansawel and Aberystwyth Town have eased relegation fears for Lee Fowler and his squad after the month started with a defeat to Barry Town United. The side reacted with six points from six in their last two games, scoring five goals in the process.
It was a perfect February for the champions as The New Saints claimed maximum points with victories over Cardiff Met, Penybont, Caernarfon Town and Bala Town to extend their lead at the top of the table. Craig Harrison’s side scored nine goals and conceded just one.
Danny Davies (The New Saints), Ben Nash (Connah’s Quay Nomads) and Luke Tabone (Haverfordwest County) have made the JD Cymru Premier player of the month shortlist.
Davies played every minute of every league game for The New Saints during the month and scored twice.
Nash was another ever-present player for his club in February as his side claimed six points.
Tabone played an important role in his side’s undefeated month with the team conceding just one goal across those three games in February.