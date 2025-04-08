CAERNARFON Town came agonisingly close to winning the FAW Youth Cup at Park Avenue on Sunday with Haverfordwest County lifting the trophy after an absorbing final.
Bluebirds coach Ceri Phillips said: “We rode our luck a little bit at times but I think sometimes you need that in big games. Credit to Caernarfon, they caused us a lot of problems, but the boys fronted up and I’m really proud of what they achieved.”
Played in front of a bumper crowd, all the goals were scored during the first half.
The Bluebirds made a bright start and took the lead on the quarter hour when 17-year-old Dylan Maguire headed home Ashley Watkins’ free kick.
But the Canaries his back moments later, skipper Osian Evans with a smart half volley that gave County keeper Corey Mathias no chance.
Haverfordwest nudged ahead again on the stroke of half time, Sammie Vaughan-Harries scoring with the last kick of the half.