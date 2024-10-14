Caernarfon 1 Newtown 2
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON were back at the Carling Oval on Saturday and, having defeated champions The New Saints on Wednesday evening at their own ground, there was an air of expectancy as Richard Davies’ team looked to continue their impressive recent run of results.
After the Lord Mayor’s Show is an oft used saying in football and whilst it would be lazy to use it to explain the Cofis’ first half performance against Newtown, it must be said that they were far from their usual selves.
The Robins, to their credit, and as stated by their manager after the match, knew that it may be a good opportunity to play the hosts after their midweek heroics and they certainly made the most of their chances.
The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute after Hari Thomas was adjudged to have brought Jason Oswell down in the box but the young stopper immediately made amends with an excellent save to deny Zeli Ismael.
Unfortunately for Thomas, an attempted clearance from him less than a minute later landed at the feet of Josh Lock who placed the ball into an empty net.
Town’s only decent effort at goal was from Zack Clarke on the half hour but he couldn’t keep his effort on target.
The Cofis looked a much more energetic outfit after the break and they started to pin the Robins inside their own half.
A Joe Faux corner five minutes after the restart looked to be going directly into Newtown’s goal until Evans cleared the ball off the line.
With an hour gone, Newtown doubled their lead. A hopeful cross from Roberts deceived keeper Thomas, who was under pressure from Aaron Williams, and the ball landed in his net.
Town hit back almost immediately although there was also controversy when they were awarded a penalty. The controversy occurred when the referee awarded a penalty but only gave Oswell a yellow card for deliberately keeping the ball out of the Newtown goal with both hands.
Lloyd scored from the resulting spot kick and it was very much game on.
Two minutes later Matty Hill seemed to be pulled down inside the box by Newtown keeper Swindell but the referee was having none of it and showed Hill a yellow card for simulation.
Swindell worked overtime for the remainder of the match and he thwarted Clarke and Evans in quick succession before Morgan Owen saw his effort flash wide of an upright.
In the last seconds of the match Darren Thomas jinked his way into the box before beating the advancing Swindell with his effort but the ball somehow cannoned off the post and directly into the keepers’ hands.