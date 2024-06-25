CAERNARFON Town have bolstered their squad further ahead of their debut European campaign.
After signing defender Ryan Sears and midfielder Matty Jones, Town manager Richard Davies has added Sam Downey to his options in the centre of the park.
Downey has been at Colwyn Bay for the past four years and made 80 appearance for the Seagulls and was a member of their Cymru North title winning side in 2023.
The 30-year-old featured in the Canaries’ pre-season friendly against Connahs Quay Nomads on Saturday and can't wait to play in front of the Cofi Army.
He said: "I can't wait to get started, the team had an unbelievable season last year and it's a really exciting time for everyone involved at the club.
“I’m looking forward to working with the management team and players as well as playing in front of the Cofi Army.”
Caernarfon take on Cliftonville in Belfast on Saturday before completing their preparations by welcoming Buckley on Saturday, 6 July before hosting Norther Irish outfit Crusaders in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, 11 July.
Manager Davies said: “It’s going to be a tough draw. Crusaders are full timers so I would expect them to have a lot of quality. Playing against Cliftonville will be a good marker for us.
“I think it suits us to be the undergogs. We will do everything to make sure the boys are ready and we will give everything over the two legs.”