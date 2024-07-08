CAERNARFON Town have announced that goalkeeper Stephen McMullan has joined them on loan from EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town.
McMullan, who is 19 years of age and hails from Dundalk, made his debut for Warrenpoint Town in the NIFL Premiership in January 2022 and was signed by Fleetwood Town four months later.
He was called up to the Northern Ireland under-19 squad in September 2022 and received his first call up to the senior Northern Ireland national football team in November of 2023.
He made his first appearance for the Cofis in our 3-0 victory over Buckley in a pre-season friendly.
The Canaries face Crusaders FC at Bangor’s Nantporth Stadium on Thursday this week in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. The second leg is at Seaview on Wednesday next week, 17 July.
McMullan is the sixth player added the Cofis squad by manager Richard Davies ahead of their debut European adventure.
He made his first move with the capture of defender Ryan Sears and midfielder Matty Jones from Newtown before adding midfielder Sam Downey and attacker Matty Hill from Colwyn Bay and welcoming Paulo Mendes back to the Oval.