Penybont 2 Caernarfon 0
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON’S disappointing start to the season continued on Saturday as they lost 2-0 to Penybont at the SDM Glass Stadium.
Manager Richard Davies was forced to ring the changes as he had four players unavailable for the trip to Bridgend and his team began well, going close to going ahead in the fourth minute, as Ryan Sears met a Matty Jones corner at the near post, but the defender’s glancing headed attempt was tipped over by stopper Adam Przybek.
The hosts threatened five minutes later as Nathan Wood struck from 12 yards but Town’s Hari Thomas was equal to it and pulled off a fine save low to his left.
A fine move by the Cofis in the 20th minute, involving Morgan Owen and Louis Lloyd saw the latter crossing the ball to the near post where Adam Davies met it but he dragged the ball across the six yard area and wide of the far upright.
Sears saved Town in the 26th minute as he cleared a Lewis Harling effort off his line but the visitors could not escape going a goal down five minutes from the break.
A clearance from Hari Thomas saw the ball headed back into the Caernarfon half by Billy Borge and, with Matty Jones caught in two minds as he attempted to clear, Keyon Raffell stole the ball off him and coolly slotted past the advancing Thomas.
Penybont were on top for large periods of the second half and Morgan Owen was forced to head the ball off his own line from a Harling effort whilst Thomas did well just past the hour mark to rush off is goal line and deny Wood with an excellent block.
Wood was thwarted again by Town’s young keeper in the 79th minute and, with the Cofis pushing forward in search of an equaliser they let themselves short at the back and good play between Clayton Green and James Crole ended with Green banging the ball into the roof of Town’s net with just three minutes left.
Caernarfon return to the Carling Oval this Saturday to face Briton Ferry.
Tyn Lon Volvo Garage Man of the Match: Marc Williams.