Caernafon Town 6 Llanelli Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON were convincing as they won their opening home league fixture of the new season at the Go Goodwins Stadium.
An excellent performance against Llanelli saw them post a 6-1 victory and whilst the result was probably a true reflection of the match, there was little hint of things to come during an opening 25 minutes that was scrappy and with hints of the teams being evenly matched.
The visitors seemed to favour a more direct approach to the Cofis, and Ethan Cann was certainly their stand-out performer during this early period, the striker looking dangerous as he looked to get on the end of long deliveries from the back.
For Caernarfon, Zack Clarke looked sharp as he drifted onto the right flank from a central position up front and caused problems for the left full back.
Clarke was thwarted by Llanelli keeper Michael Lewis in the eighth minutes whilst two minutes later when Connor Roberts, pulled off a smart save to deny Joe Lloyd.
Caernarfon began to get the upper hand as the half entered its last third as they probed for a way through the stubborn Llanelli backline.
Lewis again thwarted Clarke in the 33rd minute whilst Adam Davies could not keep his effort on target having swivelled well in the box to find some space from his marker.
The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Clarke delivered an excellent cross to Davies, who found the bottom corner of the net with a well-placed header.
The Cofis doubled their lead two minutes into first half injury time after Dominic Smith was brought down in the box whilst trying to reach a corner, and Clarke confidently sent Lewis the wrong way from the spot.
The second period began with a flourish for the hosts as they scored twice in the space of five minutes after the restart.
The first came about when Llanelli failed to deal with a Matty Jones free kick into their box, which eventually saw Iwan Lewis finding Ryan Sears and the defender finished superbly with his head.
Adam Davies added a fourth two minutes later when the Reds failed to deal with a corner and the ball cannoned off the tall striker’s thigh from close range and directly into the onion bag.
Llanelli looked shellshocked at this point and really, the match was all but over.
To be fair the visitors kept going but Caernarfon increased their lead eight minutes from time when Davies did well to set up Connor Evans, and the summer signing finished well into the top far corner of Williams’ net.
Sean Cronin pulled a goal back for the visitors late on but it was man of the match Adam Davies who had the final say as Darren Thomas found him with a quick throw in and the number nine finished superbly from an acute angle across Williams.
Up next for the Canaries is a trip down the coast to take on Flint Town United at Cae y Castell on Friday evening with a 7.45 kick-off.
The Silkmen picked up a good point against Bala Town in their season opener but their scheduled home game against Haverfordwest County on Saturday was a victim of the knock-on effect of the burst water main in Broughton.
