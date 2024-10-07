TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves are still looking for their first point of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League season after losing out by the odd goal in nine at Borth United on Saturday.
The visitors were looking good for the win after building up a 4-0 first half lead with goals by Jacob Payne, Tyler Pritchard, Carrigan Beeson and Rob Nesbitt but Borth pulled off a remarkable comeback with Courtney Perkins netting a stoppage time winner, his fourth goal of the match.
Perkins had given the hosts the hope that they could get something out of the game when he made it 4-1 on the stroke of half time and another two by him and a Callum Lewis strike hurt Tywyn who were down to 10 after Christopher Rawson was red carded.
Padarn United made it two wins out of two with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Corris United.
The decisive moment came four minutes into the second half, Niki Williams with the winner.
Rhayader Town Reserves moved up to second place with a 6-1 win against visitors Llanilar Reserves, Sam Crumpton leading the way with a second half hat-trick after Alan Samuel, Liam Addison and Camreron Mills gave them a 3-0 lead at the break.
Fixtures, 12 October: Talybont v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves, Padarn United v Llanilar Reserves; Borth United v Corris United.