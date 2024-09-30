THE four Wales-based English Football League (EFL) clubs could be given a different pathway to qualify for European football.
Talks are underway for a “transformational” change that could see Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wrexham and Newport County enter the Welsh League Cup competition with a chance to qualify for the Europa Conference League.
Currently, as members of the English pyramid, they are only able to qualify for European competitions through the Premier League, FA Cup or EFL Cup.
If the move goes through the clubs would continue to play league football in England but would sacrifice their ability to qualify for Europe through English competitions.
Clubs in the Welsh pyramid would welcome the chance to face Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport.