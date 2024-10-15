BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United are out of the MMP Central Wales Challenge Cup after a very close tie against visitors Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.
There was very little to choose between the two sides at Wern Mynach on Saturday, the match eventually decided by Jacob Edwards’ calmly-taken penalty just after the hour mark.
Penparcau are in the hat for the third round following their comfortable 5-1 win at Llanilar.
Gytis Pivnickas set them on their way with a first minute goal but the home side rallied and were back on level terms through Guto Roberts in the 10th minute.
A couple of goals by Lee Morgan on 17 and 26 minutes swung the tie Arky’s way again and Llanilar’s cause wasn’t helped when they went down to 10 men after Ioan Jones received a second caution on 42 minutes.
It went from bad to worse for the hosts when Shaun Wyn Jones was red carded before the break and Penparcau added to their talyl with second half goals by Anthony Evans and Mark Gornall.
Machynlleth won by the same scoreline after hard working display against the spirited Dyffryn Banw visitors.
Liam Sully and Alfie Westood gave the Maglonians a two-goal buffer at the break before Calum Humphreys took centre stage with a second half hat-trick.
Luke Evans’ 10th minute strike saw Ffostrasol through at Bont whilst Forden United also won 1-0 against Abermule thanks to substitute Ross Harris.
Goals by Joshua Collins (2), Mark Griffiths, and Aidan Oakley saw Bishops Castle to a 5-0 win at Penybont and Carno also impressed on their travels with a 3-1 win at Llanfyllin, the goals scored by Ger Jones (2) and Joshua Hartrick.
Rhayader Town beat Builth Wells Reserves 2-1 in the other tie played.