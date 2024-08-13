TYWYN Bryncrug tasted defeat in their Central Wales League North opener at Four Crosses on Saturday.
The visitors were bright from the first whistle and took an early lead through Will Howard on nine minutes.
The hosts pushed to get back on level terms but Four Crosses doubled their tally on the half hour when Howard bagged his brace from the penalty spot.
Substitute Ryan Chorlton-Wilcox extended their lead on the hour to leave Tywyn with a mountain to climb.
David Jenkins reduced the arrears with 20 minutes to go but it was too little too late on the day.
Barmouth & Dyffryn, who were without a fixture over the weekend, began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Carno three days earlier.
It was honours even at the break at Tŷ Brith Field after the Magpies’ Llion Owen had cancelled out the hosts’ early opener by Tyler McCarthy.
Barmouth, who were below strength on the day, competed well but they were undone by McCarthy again when he scored what turned out to be the winner just before the hour.
“The absence of Ryan Jones, Flynn Gannon and Ossian Owen were felt the most, as we were punished twice by set pieces.
“Llion Owen scored a great a goal to equalize, to which we then dominated much of the play and played some attractive football.
“Their winner came as a result of a harsh free kick being given for handball, and the free kick was headed in at the back post.
“Cannot fault the lads’ efforts, and have every faith in them to bounce back in our next match, at the glorious Wern Mynach against Llanrhaeadr.”
Other results, Saturday, 10 August: Bishops Castle Town 1 Trewern United 0; Waterloo Rovers 2 Carno 4; Montgomery Town 3 Berriew 5.