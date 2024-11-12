BARMOUTH & Dyffryn picked up a battling point against visitors Abermule in the Central Wales League North on Saturday after playing most of the second half with 10 men.
The Wern Myncah hosts started brightly and opened their account on 13 minutes when Joe Soar’s corner was met by Laurence Chesworth, who outjumped everyone to plant a solid header past Abermule keeper Eogan Jones.
That’s all that separated the two sides at the break after a closely-fought opening 45 minutes but the match turned on its head when Joey Jones was given his marching orders for taking out a visiting player as the last man and they equalised from James Stovell’s resulting free kick.
It was a double whammy for the Magpies and they were dealt another blow when Mule nudged ahead through Charlie Humphreys following another breakaway on the hour mark.
But credit to the 10 men, they stuck to their tasks and drew level again midway through the half.
It was a case of déjà vu, Soar the supplier from another flag kick for Chesworth to head home.
It was no less than the home side deserved and they could have taken all three points when Sion Williams drilled an effort against the bar after latching to a pinpoint low cross, the third time the woodwork came to Mule’s rescue in an action-packed encounter.
Forden United closed the gap on leaders Welshpool Town with a 2-1 win at Montgomery Town who took an early lead through Lee Jones in the 13th minute.
It looked likely that would be enough to seal the win but the visitors hit back with late strikes by Ryan Jenkins and Henry O’Donnell.
Trewern United won by the same scoreline against visitors Llanfyllin Town who also took the lead through Liam Pickstock before United replied through Greg Pryce and Warren Roberts.