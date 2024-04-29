BARMOUTH’S three-match unbeaten run was ended when they came up against tough opponents in Four Crosses at Wern Mynach in Saturday.
The Magpies are looking to finish their Central Wales North campaign and will take heart from another good performance against their fifth-placed opponents.
They have a real talent in Aaron Young who picked up the league’s player of the months for January and February award before kick off and there is potential in their young squad as they look to progress next season.
The visitors shaped up as the better outfit in the first half and were rewarded with goals by Archie Burton and Ben Simms, who are both in a rich vein of goalscoring form.
Osian Owen pulled one back for the Magpies on 51 minutes and they had their moments to take something from the game but the visitors held on to the points.
Champions Kerry were amongst the goals again as they hit visitors Llanfyllin Town for six.
Glynn Conney and Richard Davies gave them a two-goal buffer at the break.
Drew Cook made it 3-0 on 55 minutes before the clinical Davies took his tally to 41 for the league campaign on the hour.
Barry Bellis and Luke Mumfort completed the rout.
Ryan Jenkins’ 49th minutes strike proved decisive as Forden United ran out 1-0 winners at Waterloo Rovers whilst Abermule had an easier time of it with four unanswered goals at Trewern United.
All the goals came in the second half through Dylan Stevens, Charlie Humphreys, Aaron Speed-Phillips and Oliver Jones.
A 90th minute strike by Joshua Collins finally settled a seven-goal thriller as Bishops Castle Town stole the points at Meifod.
It was honours even at 1-1 at the break with Alun Hughes levelling for the hosts after Kieran Mullock had given the Shropshire-based visitors an early lead.
Toby Mills nudged Town ahead for the first time on 77 minutes but the ding-dong battle continued with Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan equalising from the penalty spot three minutes later.
Martyn Ziemann made it 3-2 for Town moments later as the classic encounter developed only for Ward-Penn-Harrigan to level again two minutes later.
There were slightly less thrills at Montgomery Town but still plenty to get excited about as they recovered from conceding two first half goals to take a share of the spoils after the break with a brace by Thomas Evans.
Oliver Lewis and Samuel Barker had given visitors Carno the early advantage.