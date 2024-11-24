FOUR Crosses closed the gap on MMP Central Wales League North leaders Welshpool Town to two points with an impressive 9-0 win against the disorganised frontrunners.
Welshpool are perhaps in a false position having played so many more games than their opponents and were totally outplayed against the ruthless hosts.
In the only game played as Storm Bert took its toll, a Will Howard brace and a Robert Weir strike gave Crosses a three-goal buffer at the break and they continued to press after the turnaround with Howard notching his hat-trick, as did Lewis Birch, with further strikes by George Lloyd and Rueben Coslett-Hughes.
Fixtures, Saturday, 30 November: Carno v Bishops Castle Town; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Llanfyllin Town; Montgomery Town v Dyffryn Banw; Tywyn Bryncrug v Abermule; Forden United v Barmouth & Dyffryn United.
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Penrhyncoch Reserves v Tregaron Turfs; Caersws Development v Hay St Marys; Trewern United v Waterloo Rovers.