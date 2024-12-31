TYWYN Bryncrug notched their fourth win in a row in the MMP Central Wales North with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Carno on Saturday.
Tom Allen’s goal midway through the first half proved decisive and brought the second placed visitors’ run of five wins on a bounce to an abrupt end.
Barmouth & Dyffryn also picked up the three points in another close game played in difficult conditions at Dyffryn Banw.
The Magpies opened their account through veteran Rob Griffith on 22 minutes but the hosts bounced straight back with an equaliser by Joe Evans moments later.
Ryan Williams restored the visitors’ advantage 10 minutes before the break and that’s the way it stayed despite both sides having chances in the second half.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant moved to the top of the table following their 5-0 win at Llanfyllin Town and they spread the goals around with Gruff Evans, Billy Clarke, James Burgess, Roberts Hughes and William France all getting on the scoresheet.
Montgomery Town were narrow 1-0 winners against visitors Bishops Castle Town, but they left it very late, Lee Jones with the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time whilst it ended goalless in the match between Trewern United and Four Crosses.
Other results: Welshpool Town 0 Waterloo Rovers 1; Abermule 3 Berriew 2.
Fixtures, Saturday, 4 January: Bishops Castle Town v Four Crosses; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Dyffryn Banw; Montgomery Town v Trewern United; Barmouth & Dyffryn v Berriew; Llanfyllin Town v Forden United; Abermule v Welshpool Town.