BARMOUTH & Dyffryn manager Ceri Roberts made quite the impact when he came off the bench in the last minute with the Central Wales League North match poised at 3-3 at Trewern United on Saturday.
The 38-year-old turned back the clock with a stunning finish to clinch the three points to take the Magpies up to eighth in the table.
Unbeaten now in four league matches, Barmouth started brightly and were rewarded with an early goal by Osian Ephraim after just six minutes.
Callum Pain equalised for the hosts on 39 minutes but Ephraim bagged his brace four minutes into the second half with a good finish after Trewern failed to deal with a corner.
Back came the home side again with Greg Pryce equalising moments later only for Daniel Thomas to restore the Magpies lead from the penalty spot just past the hour mark.
Trewern levelled matters once more with 10 minutes remaining but Roberts had the last laugh.
Carno moved to within three points of leaders Welshpool Town with a 2-0 win against visitors Montgomery Town.
Carno, who remain unbeaten with six wins in seven outings, also have four games in hand and made a bright start on Saturday with Peter Rees giving them an early lead.
Gavin Cross doubled their advantage on 82 minutes but was later sent off after picking up a second yellow. The visitors’ Ryan Jehu also suffered the same fate.
Goals by James Clewlow (2), Ryan Jenkins, Alistair Williams and Jake O’Donnell saw Forden United to a comfortable 5-0 win at Abermule whilst Llanfylin were 3-1 winners at Bishops Castle Town thanks to Will Davies and Owain Lloyd Tones (2), Seth Bateson with the reply for the hosts.
Waterloo Rovers won by the same scoreline against visitors Dyffryn Banw with all the goals coming in the first half.
Owain Richards was the main man for hosts with an impressive hat-trick with Rhodri Davies finding the back of the net for Dyffryn.