BARMOUTH suffered their fourth defeat in four Central Wales League North outings after a tough encounter at mid-table Waterloo Rovers on Saturday.
With only 11 players available, it was always going to be an uneasy afternoon for the Magpies who were put to the sword by a clinical 15-minute hat-trick by Matthew Brasenell.
The visitors did well to keep Rovers at bay until the 40th minute when Brasenell poked the ball home after scrappy play in the Barmouth box.
He bagged his brace with a free header on 49 minutes and took his league tally to seven for the season in the 55th minute.
The Magpies were outplayed on the day and their misery was compounded when Owain Richards added a fourth in the closing stages.
Bishops Castle Town bounced back with a great performance to take the three points against visitors Meifod.
After falling behind to an early Alun Hughes goal, the hosts responded with three quick goals from George Mellor, Seth Bateson and Toby Mills to go into a comfortable lead at the break.
Castle defended tirelessly the rest of the game to make sure of the win.
Tywyn Bryncrug were beaten 3-2 at Montgomery Town in one of four games played on Friday.
The home side bossed the first half and were rewarded with goals by Harry Evans and Jack Williams.
Lee Jones strengthened their grip on proceedings on the hour before substitute Ryan Dean gave Tywyn a glimmer of hope when he reduced the arrears seven minutes later.
The visitors pushed again and made it 3-2 in stoppage time through Nick Williams but it was too little too late.
Welshpool Town were the big winners of the weekend beating basement side Llanfyllin 7-1 to go second in the table, Ethan kinsey (3), Joseph Cadwallader (2), Luke Thomas and Nathaniel Turner with their goals.
Early leaders, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, made it five wins out of five with three unanswered goals against visitors Four Crosses.
Billy Clark and William Roberts Morris put them in the driving seat at the break before Robert Morris made sure of the point with his second of the afternoon on 67 minutes.
Goals by Jacob Meredith (2) and substitute John Lloyd also gave Berriew a win by the same margin against visitors Dyffryn Banw.