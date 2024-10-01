BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United picked up a big point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Bishops Castle Town on Saturday, their furthest fixture of the Central Wales North League campaign.
Manager Ceri Roberts had to ring the changes for the game due to which players were available and gave a debut to talented 16-year-old keeper Rhys Williams, a recent signing from Dolgellau Athletic.
The depth in the Magpies’ squad is now becoming apparent as they took a point in a match that they could have won.
Barmouth were dealt an early blow when Mark Griffiths converted a fourth minute penalty and that’s the way it stayed at the break with little to choose between the two teams.
The visitors were given a boost when Bishops’ Aidan Oakley was sent for an early shower after picking up a second caution just after the hour mark and the Magpies made them pay.
The visitors upped the tempo and were rewarded with an equaliser by Daniel Thomas on 72 minutes.
There were chances to win it for Barmouth but they were denied by a goal saving challenge by Griffiths and some great saves by home keeper Joe McKay as the hosts held on for a point in dramatic fashion and Barmouth extending their unbeaten run in the league to three matches.
Tywyn Bryncrug were beaten 3-1 by early pacesetters Welshpool Town who bossed the first half at Cae Chwarae with a two-goal lead at the break thanks to Richard Litchfield and Ethan Kinsey.
Jamie Pymm pulled one back for the hosts on 83 minutes to set up an interesting finale but the visitors put the result to bed with a second goal by Kinsey moments later.
Four Crosses fired seven unanswered goals against hosts Dyffryn Banw to seal their fifth win on the bounce in all competitions.
Goals by Max Thomas, Will Howard (2) and Joe Wilkinson put them firmly in command at the break and they continued to dominate after the turnaround with Howard netting another two goals, joined on the scoresheet by substitute Rueben Coslett-Hughes.
Waterloo Rovers beat Trewern United 6-2 in the other game played helped by two first half own goals by Ryan Evans and George Clifton. Owain Richards (2), Adam Gough and Luke Evans brought up the six for Rovers with Andrew Gwilt and Joe Beddoes netting for the hosts.