TYWYN Bryncrug produced a solid display to run out 3-1 winners at Waterloo Rovers in the MMP Central Wales League North on Saturday.
As a consequence they moved to within four points of Waterloo and, with a superior goal difference, they could leapfrog them into sixth place if they pick up four points from their two remaining games.
The visitors shaded the first half and were rewarded with a Ryan Dean goal.
Thomas Ellis equalised from the penalty spot on 50 minutes but Tywyn restored their lead seven minutes later, Tom Allen with his 12th goal of the league campaign.
The result was still in the balance until Ethan Rodgers netted a late third in stoppage time.
Champions Kerry remain unbeaten with a 2-1 win at Four Crosses.
Ethan Holloway and Barry Bellis gave them the edge at the break after the hosts had also been reduced to 10 men following Joe Wilkinson’s red card.
Credit to the 10 men, they kept pushing and were rewarded with a goal by Jason Edwards on 77 minutes.
It was honours even at Bishops Castle after an entertaining 2-2 draw against Forden United.
They traded blows with Ross Harris’ lead-taker for the visitors on the half hour cancelled out by Toby Mills before the break.
Steve Roberts restored their advantage on the hour but Mills bagged his brace moments later and that’s the way it stayed.