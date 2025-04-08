MACHYNLLETH won their second game in the row in the MMP Central Wales League South as they look to finish the campaign with a flourish.
The Maglonians produced another solid performance in windy conditions at Cae Glas to run out 4-0 winners against Presteigne St Andrews.
A Louis Roberts double gave them a two-goal buffer at the break with Alfie Westwood and Rhys Evans finishing the job in the second half.
Goals by Declan Bedoes (2), Luke Boundford, Samuel Hoyle and Callum Steasd saw champions Knighton Town to a 5-0 win at Penrhyncoch Reserves whilst Penparcau were held to a goalless draw at Builth Wells Reserves, as were Bow Street Reserves at Aberystwyth University.
Tregaron Turfs, in third place, returned to winning ways after last week’ defeat against the champions, with a 5-1 win against visitors Hay St Marys.
The hosts were aided by an own goal by Alfie Ratcliffe on the half hour and extended their lead with strikes by Jac Hockenhull and Wil Evans.
Curtis Bounds pulled one back for the visitors but the Turfs finished strongly, substitute Ryan Davies with a late brace.
Llanilar were beaten 2-1 at Caersws Development, the young home side taking an early lead through Jared Marks after four minutes.
16-year-old Leo Nicholas doubled their tally on the half hour mark before Llanilar made a fist of it in the second half with Ryan Hopkins pulling one back early doors.
They went on to create decent opportunities to get back on level terms but the Bluebirds held firm.
Bont were 8-0 winners at Llanidloes Town Reserves with league top scorer Garin Evans leading the way with five to take his tally to 42 goals.
Ffostrasol beat visitors Penybont United by the odd goal in five thanks to a late winner by Luke Evans.