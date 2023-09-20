LLANILAR overcame a sluggish start to run out handsome 9-3 winners against visitors Aberaeron in the Central Wales League South.
Ianto ap Dafydd Evans gave the visitors the early initiative with a breakthrough goal on two minutes followed by a well-struck penalty 10 minutes later.
Stung into action, the hosts hit back through 16-year-old Harvey Matthews who also bagged a brace in the closing stages of the half.
The hosts shifted through the gears after the turnaround with further goals by Ryan Hopkins (2), Matthew Thomas, Thomas Haynes, Evans with his second of the afternoon, young Matthews with his hat-trick whilst also benefiting from an Endaf Williams own goal.
Sion Jones fired Aeron’s only goal of the half.
In the other game played, goals by Jack Clarke and Ryan Addison secured Rhayader Town’s 2-0 win against visitors Penybont United.