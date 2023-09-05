PENPARCAU’S early season MMP Central Wales League South dominance continued as they saw off visitors Presteigne St Andrews 5-1 on Saturday.
Manager Mark Gornall received the manager of the month award for August and rightly so with Arky now boasting five wins in five league outings.
Conran Webb gave the visitors a 5th minute lead with Andrew Gittins replying for Arky from the penalty spot seven minutes later.
The Min-y-Ddol side took over after the break with Ciaran Evans, Gittins, Liam Jaques and Luke Bowen making sure of the points.
Goals by Guto Roberts (2), Ryan Hopkins (penalty) and Osian Simpson-Jones gave Llanilar a comfortable 4-0 win at Tregaron Turfs.
A Rhys Jones penalty on the hour gave Aberaeron a share of the spoils after Jayden Stanfield had given visitors Penybont United an early lead and it also finished 1-1 at Knighton after the hosts’ first minute goal by Harvey Priday was cancelled out by a Jack Francis own goal to the delight of visitors Rhayader.