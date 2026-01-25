CRANNOG booked their place in the third round of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup with a 4–2 extra‑time victory over Maesglas in an entertaining tie on Saturday.
The first half was evenly contested, with little separating the sides. Gwilym Williams put Crannog ahead on the half‑hour mark, but the visitors hit back deep into stoppage time when Dylan Karliciuk converted a penalty to send the teams in level at the break.
Maesglas then edged in front on the hour, Karliciuk grabbing his second of the afternoon after combining well with Semz Babahan. Crannog refused to fold, however, and Jack Brown struck an 82nd‑minute equaliser to force extra time.
The additional period belonged to the hosts. Brown restored Crannog’s lead before Williams added his second to seal a deserved win.
In the Ceredigion League South Cards Cup, Llandysul Reserves also progressed thanks to a 2–1 victory over Pencader United.
The home side took the lead six minutes into the second half when Dewi Davies inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. Luke James levelled on the hour, but Marc Lloyd struck the decisive goal on 70 minutes to send Llandysul through.
Comments
