FELINFACH closed the gap on Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Ffostrasol to eight points but left it very late against New Quay.
After a goalless first half with the bottom-of the-table hosts giving as good as they got, the Parc Arthur side’s chances of taking something from the game were hampered when George Tilestone was given his marching orders after picking up a second caution with 15 minutes to go.
Felinfach, who have a game in hand on the league leaders, pushed for a winner against the 10 men who defended doggedly. But the visitors eventually found a way through, Cameron Miles with the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time after good work by Rhys Jon James.
Ffostrasol Reserves won by the same margin in their Division Two clash at Aberaeron Reserves.
Owen Thomas gave Ffos the edge with a 15th minute strike past keeper Simon Tinney and that’s the way it finished after Gethin Davies missed a stoppage- time penalty to double the visitors’ tally.
Division Three leaders Lampeter Town Reserves suffered their first defeat of the campaign, going down 2-1 at Bargod Ranger Reserves after a hard-fought encounter.
Rhydian Davies gave the home side the lead on 21 minutes before Town drew level through Harri Rivers to take it into the break. The second half was equally as competitive, the match outcome finally decided by Lewis Jones’ winner with 10 minutes remaining.
• Llandysul hit double figures as the eased through into the third round of the South Cards Cup with 10 unanswered goals against visitors Llanon. Osian Mason-Evans led the way with a hat-trick, ably supported by Harri Wilson (2), Elis Wilson (2), Bedwyr Llywelyn, Jack Kluge and Eric Buck.
Newcastle Emlyn are also in the hat for the third round draw after a comfortable 7-0 win against visitors Felinfach Reserves.
John Williams, Jonathan Seeley and Jay Johnson gave them a three-goal buffer at the break and they continued to press after the turnaround with Seeley going on to complete his hat-trick and Anthony MacDonald and Mathew Williams completing the job.
St Dogmaels Reserves were also amongst the goals in their first round clash at Crannog Reserves, Dominic Williams, Charlie Jones, Phillip Thomas, Beck Balmer (2) and Calum Leavold their scorers in a 6-1 win with David Harrison replying for the hosts.