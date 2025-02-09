THE plot thickened at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table on Saturday as Lampeter Town beat leaders Llechryd in a seven-goal thriller.
The visitors were well below performance wise on the day and Lampeter capitalised with an excellent team display with three of their talented 16-year-olds - Hugo Alberski-Douglas, Hari Jones and Dion Deacon-Jones - finding the back of the net.
The hosts flew out of the blocks with a first minute goal by Alberski-Douglas.
Joshua Coombes doubled their tally on 18 minutes with Llechryd claiming it should have been ruled out for offside.
The hosts were in control but Llechyd’s Hari Thomas reduced the deficit on 24 minutes and had a goal disallowed for offside shortly afterwards.
And to rub salt in the wound, Jones made it 3-1 on the half hour mark to put Lampeter back into a commanding position.
The hosts, with Carwyn Gregson a rock at the heart of defence with a dominant performance, were looking solid bur credit to Llechryd they improved after the break and were back on level terms by the 77th minute after goals by Will Evans and Cory Leonard-Davies.
But Lampeter had the final say with teen substitute Deacon-Jones firing in the winner in stoppage time to take his team to within three points of the leaders with the benefit of a couple of games in hand.
With Dewi Stars in Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup action, 2-1 winners at Newcastle Emlyn, Llechryd stay one point clear at the top after their 17 games played, the Stars having played 16.
There were also plenty of goals in the other two games played in Division One with Cardigan beating Llandysul 5-1 and Llanboidy running out 5-2 winners at New Quay.
Dysul took the lead through Osian Mason-Evans on the half hour but Cardigan roared back in the second half, Liam Doherty leading the way with a hat-trick and Llion Williams bagging a brace to cap a fine team performance.
Llanboidy led 3-0 at the break at New Quay through Calum Syddall, Dafydd Jones and Gethin Scourfield.
The hosts fought back with replies by Jac Crompton and Ross Diamond but the visitors stepped it up again with Syddall and Jones going on to bag their braces.
It ended goal-less between Bargod Rangers and visitors Maesglas in Division Two whilst goals by Gethin Davies and Ryan Moore sealed Ffostrasol Reserves 2-0 win against Lampeter Town Reserves.
Aberporth won by the same scoreline at Llandysul Reserves aided by own goals by Caleb Davies and Jamie Morgan.
Division Three leaders Tregaron Turfs Reserves marched on with a hard fought 2-1 win against a determined St Dogmaels Reserves outfit.
The hosts took a two-goal cushion into the break with goals by Arwel Jones and Jay Kenney.
St Dogmaels stayed in the game and set up a nervous finale for the Turfs when Trystan Owens made it 2-1 with four minutes remaining but it was too little too late.
Cardigan Town returned to winning ways with a 5-2 win at Llanboidy Reserves, Alecs Davies leading the way with a hat-trick with Ahmet-Jamal Mehmet and Llyr Bowen also netting. Charlie Jones and William Abbott replied for the hosts.